Jens Stoltenberg during a press conference on the second day of the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The Secretary-General of NATO assured Thursday that all members of the alliance had heard the president of the United States' calls to increase defense spending, after a series of urgent talks on their financial contributions.

In a speech at the end of a two-day summit, Jen Stoltenberg said the alliance had taken major decisions and praised that since Donald Trump took office, European countries and Canada had increased defense spending by an additional $41 billion.