NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (l) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (r) before their meeting on April 3, 2019, in Washington DC. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (l) delivers a speech to a joint session of the US Congress in Washington on April 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (r) greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (2nd from l) and US Vice President Mike Pence (l) before delivering a speech to a joint session of the US Congress in Washington on April 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday praised the historic role of the United States within the North Atlantic alliance and pressured Russia to abide by the INF missile treaty in a speech to both chambers of Congress.

"America has been the backbone of our alliance," Stoltenberg told the 435 members of the House of Representatives, the 100 US senators and top members of the US government.