US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) walks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg through an honor cordon at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg delivers remarks during a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media outside the West Wing after his meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 07 June 2021. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas / POOL

Cyberattacks against allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is one of the priorities to be addressed at a summit next week in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Washington on Monday.

"We see more frequent and we see more sophisticated cyberattacks against NATO Allies, also the United States," Stoltenberg said after meeting with US president Joe Biden at the White House.