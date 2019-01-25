Roger Stone, an associate of US President Donald J. Trump, speaks to the media after answering questions from the House Intelligence Committee's Russia probe in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Sept. 26, 2017 (reissued Jan. 25, 2019). EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

One of US President Donald Trump's former close associates has been arrested by the FBI in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, early Friday on charges stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, according to an indictment released by the investigation.

Roger Stone, who was one of Trump's close confidants, has been charged on seven counts, including witness tampering, obstruction of justice and providing false statements about his involvement in the publication of hacked emails during the 2016 presidential election, the indictment said.