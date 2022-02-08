A 2 February 2022 photo of the interior of the Stone House at the Deering Estate in southern Miami-Dade County. EFE/EPA/CRISTÓBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

A person walks outside the Stone House at the Deering Estate in southern Miami-Dade County on 2 February 2022. EFE/EPA/CRISTÓBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

One of South Florida's most important works of architecture, a Mediterranean Revival structure located at the historic Deering Estate and known as the Stone House, is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a exhibition that kicked off last month and runs through April 17.

"Connecting Worlds: Building the Stone House" provides a tour of the "inspirations, ideas and individuals" associated with the construction of that home in 1922 for American business magnate and philanthropist Charles Deering (1852-1927), who also was an avid collector of Spanish art.