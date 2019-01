Filipino residents ride on a boat during a rescue operation at a flooded community in the town of Bulan, Sorsogon province, Philippines, Dec 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMEDOR GLORIANE

Filipino residents wade along a street at a flooded community in the town of Bulan, Sorsogon province, Philippines, Dec 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMEDOR GLORIANE

Filipino residents collect belongings from their damaged home at the landslide-hit community in Bulan, Sorsogon province, Philippines, Dec 29, 2018 (issued on Dec 30, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/ROMEDOR GLORIANE

Manila, Jan 2 (efe-epa) - At least 85 people died and 20 remain missing in floods, landslides and other incidents caused by storm Usman as it passed through the Philippines, officials said on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the Philippine agency that coordinates information during disasters, estimated the number of displaced at 191,597 people and 40 injured.