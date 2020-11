Villagers are seen next to a half submerged train wagon brought by a lahar flow due to typhoon Goni at the foot of Mayon volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, 02 November 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Villagers clear debris on flood waters in a village affected by typhoon Goni in in the town of Nabua, Camarines Sur province, Philippines, 02 November 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Villagers walk next to a submerged house in the aftermath of typhoon Goni at the foot of Mayon volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, 02 November 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Villagers walk next to a damaged train track brought by a lahar flow due to typhoon Goni at the foot of Mayon volcano in the town of Guinobatan, Albay province, Philippines, 02 November 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A villager repairs a damaged home in a village affected by typhoon Goni in in the town of Nabua, Camarines Sur province, Philippines, 02 November 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A villager with a water buffalo walks next to a damaged home in a village affected by typhoon Goni in in the town of Nabua, Camarines Sur province, Philippines, 02 November 2020. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Typhoon Goni has moved towards storm-battered Vietnam after leaving the Philippines, where at least 16 people lost their lives and hundreds of thousands were displaced in its wake.

The Vietnam weather office said the typhoon had weakened before it left the Philippines as it advanced in the South China Sea towards central Vietnam. EFE-EPA