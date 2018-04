Tourists walk the rubble after a metal pillar fell off at the entrance of the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, Apr. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAWAN

A heavy storm has knocked down two decorative stone minarets at the entrance to the Taj Mahal complex, without causing any damage to the main monument, an official told EFE Thursday.

A tall pillar at the entry to the Taj Mahal collapsed on Wednesday night together with another minaret at the southern entry gate of the complex, due to strong winds, Kamei Athoilu Kabui, deputy superintendent of the Archaeological Survey of India of Agra, told EFE.