A man using a digger remove a car out of water due to heavy rain falls and violent storm that hit Aude department overnight in Villegailhenc, France, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Hurricane Leslie, the most powerful Atlantic storm to hit Europe in decades, has claimed at least six lives in France and left devastation in its wake as it also blew across Portugal and Spain, officials said Monday.

Although it is now downgraded to the category of a storm, Leslie has dumped vast quantities of water across the west of the continent and also left 28 people injured, one of those in France, said Alain Thirion, prefect of the southern region of l'Aude.