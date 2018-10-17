Thousands of homes in Portugal continued to struggle without power Wednesday after the country was hit by a tropical storm that caused damages in excess of 30 million euros ($34,7 million), according to authorities.
Storm Leslie, a long-lasting tropical system that first formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 23 has devastated the central Portuguese municipality of Figueira da Foz in the Coimbra District, forcing 15 schools to close and leaving 20,000 homes with power outages that remained unresolved.