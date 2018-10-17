A man looks on a destroyed car hit by a tree after the passage of storm Leslie in Figueira da Foz, central Portugal, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAULO NOVAIS

View of a destroyd restaurant in Praia da Vieira (Vieira beach) after the passage of storm Leslie in Praia da Vieira, Marinha Grande, central Portugal, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAULO CUNHA

View of a destroyed campers in the Praia do Cabedolo Camping Park after the passage of storm Leslie in Figueira da Foz, central Portugal, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAULO NOVAIS

Thousands of homes in Portugal continued to struggle without power Wednesday after the country was hit by a tropical storm that caused damages in excess of 30 million euros ($34,7 million), according to authorities.

Storm Leslie, a long-lasting tropical system that first formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 23 has devastated the central Portuguese municipality of Figueira da Foz in the Coimbra District, forcing 15 schools to close and leaving 20,000 homes with power outages that remained unresolved.