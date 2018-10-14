A view of a damaged car hit by a fallen tree after the passage of storm Leslie in Coimbra, Portugal, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

A view of a damaged car hit by a fallen tree after the passage of storm Leslie in Coimbra, Portugal, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO NOVAIS

One of the most powerful storms to have ever hit the Iberian Peninsula on Sunday swept across the north and center of Portugal, leaving 27 injured and 61 evacuees, as well as causing outages that left around 325,000 people without power.

Storm Leslie – whose hurricane-force winds of up to 176 kilometers per hour (109 miles per hour) have brought down thousands of trees – made its way across Portugal overnight after making landfall near Figueira da Foz, a tranquil town located 200 kilometers (124 miles) to the north of the capital, Lisbon.