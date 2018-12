Floodwaters begin to subside from a street in Havana on Dec. 22, 2018, following a powerful storm affecting the Cuban capital and the western part of the island. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

A car drives through floodwaters as they begin to subside from a street in Havana on Dec. 22, 2018, following a powerful storm affecting the Cuban capital and the western part of the island. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Youngsters push a car through floodwaters that have begun to subside from a street in Havana on Dec. 22, 2018, following a powerful storm affecting the Cuban capital and the western part of the island. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Floodwaters associated with a storm in the Gulf of Mexico and affecting the Cuban capital and the western part of the island started to subside on Saturday, images provided by EFE photojournalists showed.

Strong winds and high tides left Havana and the coasts of western Cuba under water, and several communities in low-lying areas had to be evacuated.