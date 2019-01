Filipino villagers inspect a damaged road at a flooded community in the town of Bulan, Sorsogon province, Philippines, Dec. 31, 2018 (issued on Jan. 1, 2019). EPA-EFE/ROMEDOR GLORIANE

At least 122 people have died and 28 remain missing in floods, landslides and other incidents caused by storm Usman as it passed through the Philippines, officials said on Thursday.

The number of victims "is pending verification," the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its latest update, adding that there was a significant increase in the death toll from Wednesday.