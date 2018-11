File image shows police motorcade escorting a hearse transporting the coffin of one of the flood victims, who were killed after a house was hit by flood water and mud, in the district of Cavallaro in Casteldaccia, (Palermo), Sicily Island, southern Italy, Nov 4, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE) /IGOR PETYX

File image shows the house where the bodies of nine people were retrieved by fire brigades divers, after torrential rains hit the district of Cavallaro in Casteldaccia, (Palermo), Sicily Island, southern Italy, Nov 4, 2018. EFE- EPA (FILE) /MIKE PALAZZOTTO

File handout photo released by the Chigi Palace (Palazzo Chigi) Press Office shows Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte during an aerial survey by helicopter over the areas affected by bad weather, in Sicily Island, southern Italy, Nov 4, 2018. EPA-EPA/CHIGI PALACE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Several regions of Italy were braced Monday for ongoing adverse weather conditions following a week of deadly storms and flooding that in recent days has claimed the lives of over 30 people across the country.

The regions of Piedmont, Emilia-Romagna, and Lazio remained on orange alert as Danilo Toninelli, Italy's infrastructure minister, announced he would visit some of the worst-hit areas in the country's north, including the region of Veneto, home of the iconic city of Venice.