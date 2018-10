A general view of a damaged road in the aftermath of storm 'Zorbas' that triggered floodings in the town of Vrahati in Corinth, eastern Peloponnese, Greece, Sept. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/VASSILIS PSOMAS

A young man was found alive Monday on the Greek island of Euboea but three others remained missing after the hurricane-like storm Zorba made landfall over the weekend, causing heavy rains and flooding.

The 27-year-old disappeared Saturday night after losing control of his vehicle due to the rain, although his partner, a 24-year-old woman, was able to escape.