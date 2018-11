Council workers try to clear a drain on Railway Terrace during rainy weather in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is seen during heavy rainfall in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Storm clouds move over the Illawarra south of Sydney in New South Wales, Australia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN PATEMAN

Council workers clear a drain as a car drives through floodwaters on Railway Terrace in Lewisham during wild weather in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Heavy rains pounded Sydney and its suburbs on Wednesday, triggering floods which have left at least two people dead, as well as causing commuter chaos and leaving thousands without electricity.

The casualties included a 40-year-old State Emergency Service volunteer, Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant said, offering sympathies to the deceased's family.