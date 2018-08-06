General view of ocean turbulence at the Pacific port of Acapulco, Mexico, on Aug. 6, 2018, due to tropical storms Ileana and John. EFE-EPA/David Guzman

Tropical Storms Ileana and John, in combination with atmospheric instability in the Pacific, will bring intense rain to the Mexican states of Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla, Veracruz and Chiapas, the National Weather Service (SMN) forecast on Monday.

"Very heavy" rain is also predicted for the states of Jalisco, Colima, Michoacan and Tabasco, and "heavy" rain for Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa, Nayarit, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.