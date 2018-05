At least two people died and another eight were injured in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh due to heavy storms which since last week have claimed the lives of 126 people and injured hundreds more, officials said on Monday.

The latest casualties - a 40-year-old woman and 10-year-old boy - were recorded after strong winds on Sunday night knocked down three walls in Porsa village, the head of the administration of the Ambah subdistrict, R.S. Banka, told EFE.