US adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives at the 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 10, 2008 (photo reissued March 24, 2018). Clifford claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 and is suing him. EFE/EPA/PAUL BUCK

Porn actress Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, told "60 Minutes" on Sunday that she kept quiet about her affair with mogul Donald Trump before he became president because she had received a death threat if she talked.

Daniels, who sued Trump earlier this month to allow her to break the confidentiality agreement she had signed regarding the affair, told CBS that a man had approached her and her infant daughter in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 and told her not to talk about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 if she wanted to avoid problems.