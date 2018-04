US President Donald J. Trump responds to a question from the news media during a joint news conference with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, April 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Stormy Daniels (Stephanie Clifford) speaks to the press, as her attorney Michael Avenatti looks on, outside of federal court in New York City, New York, USA, April 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER FOLEY

Porn actress Stormy Daniels on Monday sued President Donald Trump for defamation of character, broadening the legal battle she has been waging with him as a result of their alleged affair in 2006.

The new lawsuit, filed on Monday in a New York federal court, focuses on a Twitter message Trump posted earlier this month that Daniels - real name Stephanie Clifford - claims is "false and defamatory."