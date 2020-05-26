Colombian citizens rest in a space set aside for them inside the Guarulhos airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 May 2020. More than 200 Colombians remain stranded at Guarulhos International Airport, the largest in Brazil, waiting for a "humanitarian flight" arranged by their government to take them home. EFE-EPA/ Fernando Bizerra

They live from donations, they sleep on mattresses and wash themselves with a hose in the restrooms. Some 200 Colombians have been "trapped" for many days at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos international airport, Brazil's largest air terminal, by the coronavirus pandemic and have been waiting for a "humanitarian flight" to be arranged to take them back home.

Whole families, some of them with babes in arms, elderly members and even pregnant women, have been camping out in four halls in Terminal No. 2 at the airport located in the Sao Paulo metro area without any clear idea how they are going to get back to their country.