Migrants who had been stranded on two NGO rescue ships off the coast of Malta for several days disembark from the Maltese Armed Forces vessel P52, at the Armed Forces of Malta maritime base at Hay Wharf, in Floriana, Malta, Jan. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

Protesters gather during a demonstration in support of German humanitarian group Sea Watch in front of the Italian lower chambers Montecitorio Palace in Rome, Italy, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Protesters gather during a demonstration in support of German humanitarian group Sea Watch in front of the Italian lower chambers Montecitorio Palace in Rome, Italy, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANGELO CARCONI

Protesters gather during a demonstration in support of German humanitarian group Sea Watch in front of the Italian lower chambers Montecitorio Palace in Rome, Italy, Jan, 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ANGELO CARCONI

The Italian government said Wednesday that nine European countries had agreed to relocate a share of some 47 migrants who have been stranded at sea on board an NGO rescue vessel and who would be disembarking at an Italian port.

The country's interior minister and leader of the far-right Northern League party Matteo Salvini said in a statement the people would be distributed among Lithuania, Germany, Luxembourg, Romania, France, Portugal, Malta and Spain.