Candles, letters and flowers at a place close to the Christmas Market, in Strasbourg, France, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner talks to members of the French armed forces and emergency response teams at the Christmas Market, in Strasbourg, France, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Strasbourg's Christmas market reopened to the public Friday just days after it was hit by a deadly terror attack in which three people were killed and over a dozen injured.

France's interior minister, Christophe Castaner, and Strasbourg's mayor, Roland Ries, arrived at the Christkindelsmärik, held annually near the city's cathedral, where they thanked police officers and soldiers in charge of security.