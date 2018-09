Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) and Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter (R) speak during a press conference about contaminated strawberries during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia is set to pass laws in the next 24 hours to stiffen penalties for those responsible for putting needles into strawberries or posting online fake images of sabotaged fruits, the prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

Earlier at a press conference Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that people found guilty of deliberate sabotage of fruit or of social media hoaxes related to it could face 10-15 years in jail.