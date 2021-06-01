Malaysia began Tuesday a strict national lockdown for a minimum of two weeks in an attempt to offset a new Covid-19 outbreak that has left the nation’s healthcare system close to collapse.
Strict lockdown in Malaysia as hospitals near collapse
A man rides a motorbike near the Kuala Lumpur Twin Tower during the first day of total lockdown in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 01 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL
Police officers check vehicles at a roadblock during the first day of total lockdown in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, 01 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL
A view of of the city skyline during the first day of total lockdown in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 01 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL
Vehicles in transit near the Kuala Lumpur Twin Tower (not pictured) during the first day of total lockdown in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 01 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL
