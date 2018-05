Indian paramilitary men stand guard near a temporary barricade in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Businesses and establishments have joined in a strike in Indian Kashmir, where transport services have been suspended and the authorities have enforced restrictions similar to a curfew, over a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Separatist leaders have called for a demonstration and a protest march in Srinagar, the summer capital of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, against recent deaths during operations by Indian armed forces.