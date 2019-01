Police officers in running battles with protestors in Epworth, Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 14, 2019, after members of the public went onto the streets to protest over the recent fuel increase. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

A protestor is arrested by the police in Epworth, Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 14, 2019, after members of the public went onto the streets to protest over the recent fuel increase. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Burning tyres and rocks block a road in Kuwadzana, Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 14, 2019, after members of the public went onto the streets to protest over the recent fuel increase. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

A man holds bullet cartridges fired at protestors in Kuwadzana, Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 14, 2019, after members of the public went onto the streets to protest over the recent fuel increase. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Protestors block a major road leading into the city centre in Kuwadzana, Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 14, 2019, after members of the public went onto the streets to protest over the recent fuel increase. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Workers in Zimbabwe on Monday started a three-day of a general strike to protest against a fuel price rise, which has doubled, while security forces fired live ammunition to disperse protesters, according to an epa-efe photojournalist.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions called for the strike in response to the current economic crisis in the African country, which has worsened in recent months, especially after the decision to double fuel price.