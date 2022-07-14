Strikers paralyzed construction activities on Wednesday in Panama, with protests having been under way more than a week throughout the country against the high cost of living and creating a situation where some food items are increasingly scarce in the capital.

The powerful Suntracs construction union launched a "24-hour warning" strike that was adhered to by some 96 percent of workers in the sector, the union's general secretary, Saul Mendez, told EFE, adding that the strikers were demanding lower prices for medications, food and fuel and a general pay hike, among other things.