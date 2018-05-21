Indian paramilitary men stand guard near barbed wire set up as barricade during restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary man places barbed wire to set up a barricade as a boy crosses it during restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary men stop a Kashmiri man at a temporary barricade during restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar, Indian Kashmir, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian authorities have imposed restrictions on freedom of assembly on the streets of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, as a strike was called on Monday to mark the deaths of two separatist leaders.

Regional separatists called a strike and a march to observe the death anniversary of Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, who was killed by unknown assailants on May 21, 1990; and Abdul Gani Lone, who was killed after attending the commemoration of Farooq's death anniversary in 2002, also by unknown perpetrators.