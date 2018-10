Strikers gather outside the Legislative Assembly of Costa Rica to protest a proposed tax overhaul, San Jose, Costa Rica, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexander Otarola

Dozens of strikers protesting against a proposed tax overhaul in Costa Rica surrounded Congress on Friday, where lawmakers began a debate on the bill.

Chanting slogans such as "not one step back," striking union workers have remained outside Congress despite the rains affecting the whole country and a heavy police presence.