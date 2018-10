Demonstrators participate in a rally in Santiago, Chile, 04 October 2018. Some 30,000 people marched along Santiago's La Alameda thoroughfare on the second day of a two-day, nationwide teachers' strike. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Demonstrators participate in a rally in Santiago, Chile, 04 October 2018. Some 30,000 people marched along Santiago's La Alameda thoroughfare on the second day of a two-day, nationwide teachers' strike. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Demonstrators participate in a rally in Santiago, Chile, 04 October 2018. Some 30,000 people marched along Santiago's La Alameda thoroughfare on the second day of a two-day, nationwide teachers' strike. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Demonstrators participate in a rally in Santiago, Chile, 04 October 2018. Some 30,000 people marched along Santiago's La Alameda thoroughfare on the second day of a two-day, nationwide teachers' strike. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Demonstrators participate in a rally in Santiago, Chile, 04 October 2018. Some 30,000 people marched along Santiago's La Alameda thoroughfare on the second day of a two-day, nationwide teachers' strike. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Around 30,000 people marched Thursday along the Chilean capital's La Alameda thoroughfare on the second day of a two-day nationwide teachers' strike.

The job action was launched to demand an end to excessive work loads and to attacks on teachers by students and their parents, as well as to call for the payment of certain benefits to educators who are not currently receiving them and greater participation by teachers on educational bodies.