A group of temporary stevedores clash with police, in Valparaiso, Chile, 19 December 2018. Reports state that the temporary stevedores in the Chilean port of Valparaiso rejected the agreement reached in the night of 18 December 2018 with the Government what originated that the confrontations in the center of the city intensified between the demonstrators and the special forces of Carabineros. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Striking on-call dockworkers in this Chilean port city voted Wednesday to reject a proposed settlement from the government amid clashes with police.

"By a large majority, we reject the government's latest proposal, so we remain at a standstill and we are now moving to generate a national strike," spokesman Pablo Klimpel said.