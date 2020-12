A blockade mounted by farm workers forces hundreds of vehicles to sit motionless on the Panamericana Sur highway in Pisco, Peru, on Wednesday, 2 December 2020. EFE-EPA/Paolo Aguilar

A portion of Peru's main north-south highway remained shut down Wednesday as farm workers in the Ica region continued their protest to demand the scrapping of a law that they say enables their exploitation by agri-business firms.

Those who work in the fields typically toil up to nine hours a day for around 30 soles ($8.40), Julio Alexi Ramos told Efe at the blockade set up in the wee hours of Monday on the outskirts of Ica city, 300km (190mi) south of Lima.