Educators march on 8 July 2022 toward the National Assembly building in Panama City, Panama, during a new round of protests over high fuel and food prices. EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Striking Panamanian teachers and their allies will protest indefinitely until President Laurentino Cortizo's administration presents clear proposals for lowering high fuel and food prices, a union leader said Friday.

"There was an attempt by the government to approach us. Now it seems they want to step back from the call to dialogue, but let's be honest: if they don't have anything to propose, we'll stay in the streets," the head of the Teachers' Association of Panama (Asoprof), Diogenes Sanchez, told Efe.