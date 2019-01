Taxi drivers block Plaza de Espana on the fifth day of strike in Barcelona, Spain, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

The driver for a ride-hailing company ran over a protesting taxi driver in the Spanish capital on Tuesday before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Taxi drivers in Madrid and in the northeastern city of Barcelona were on indefinite strike over what they say is a lack of regulations applied to ride-hailing competitors like Uber and Cabify, a Spanish app.