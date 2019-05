A woman hectors Honduran police during a protest in Tegucigalpa on Friday, May 31. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

Demonstrators clash with Honduran police in Tegucigalpa on Friday, May 31, the second day of a strike by doctors and teachers against ostensible plans to private education and health care. EFE-EPA/Gustavo Amador

A Honduran soldier tries to extinguish the flames after protesters set tires ablaze at the entrance to the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa on Friday, May 31. EFE/EPAGustavo Amador

Striking teachers and doctors in Honduras bring protest to US Embassy

Protests linked to a strike by Honduran teachers and doctors extended Friday to the US Embassy in Tegucigalpa, where masked militants burned tires in an incident that led to no casualties or arrests.

The militants piled the tires in front of the main entrance to the diplomatic mission and set them ablaze before fleeing on foot.