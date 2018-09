A collapsed house is seen after a strong earthquake hit Hokkaido, in Atsuma, northern Japan, 06 September 2018. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September causing large landslides and blackouts. A blackout over Hokkaido is affecting almost 3 million households. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A damaged road is seen after a strong earthquake hit Hokkaido, in Abira, northern Japan, 06 September 2018. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September causing large landslides and blackout. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Debris litter the ground next to a damaged building after a strong earthquake hit overnight in Sapporo, Japan, 06 September 2018. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September causing large landslides and blackout. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Traffic negotiates am intersection during blackout after a strong earthquake hit overnight in Sapporo, Japan, 06 September 2018. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a strong earthquake of 6.7 magnitude jolted Japan's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of 06 September causing large landslides and blackout. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES