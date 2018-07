Dominican Republic's Edward Santana (R) in action against Bahamas' Jaraun Burrows (L) in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on 2 July 2018. The basketball teams of Dominican Republic and Bahamas meet in the match corresponding to the American qualifiers for the 2019 China World Cup. EPA-EFE/Roberto Guzmán

Dominican Republic's Michael Carey (L) in action against Bahamas' Jhonatan Araujo in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 02 July 2018. The basketball teams of Dominican Republic and Bahamas meet in the match corresponding to the American qualifiers for the 2019 China World Cup. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO GUZMAN

The Bahamas beat all odds to defeat the Dominican Republic 83-82 in their second match of the qualifying window for the FIBA 2019 World Cup at the Palacio de los Deportes in Santo Domingo.

Travis Munnings, with 24 points, and Buddy Hield with 19, crafted the surprising victory, while Michael Carey contributed 12, Kadeem Coleby 14, and Shaquille Cleare contributed 11 goals.