A handout intencity map made available by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a magnitude-6.5 earthquake that hit the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Feb. 1, 2019. There were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties. EPA-EFE/USGS/HANDOUT

A magnitude-6.6 earthquake rocked the southern Mexican state of Chiapas on Friday and forced several buildings in this capital to be evacuated.

The temblor, whose epicenter was located at a spot 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas, near the Mexico-Guatemala border, struck at 10.14 am, the National Seismological Service said.