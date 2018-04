People evacuate the buildings located next to Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

A magnitude-6.6 earthquake rocked southeastern Bolivia on Monday, but there are no reports of injuries or serious damage, seismologists at the San Calixto Observatory said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the magnitude at 6.8 and located the epicenter at 562.4 kilometers (349.4 miles) in depth in the area of Carandayti, Chuquisaca, near Bolivia's border with Paraguay and Argentina.