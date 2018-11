Photo showing German artist Thomas Gottschalk's home on Nov. 12, 2018, after being destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California. EFE-EPA

The heavy winds blowing across California on Monday are making firefighters' efforts to contain two large wildfires difficult and are fanning the blazes that have already taken the lives of at least 31 people, with 228 others still missing.

After more favorable weather conditions on the weekend that allowed firefighters to make significant progress against the fires that began last Thursday, strong, dry winds from California's interior once again kicked up with a vengeance on Monday.