Windows of a residential building are taped up in preparation for the arrival of Super Typhoon Mangkhut, in Hang Hau, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories, Hong Kong, China, Sep 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A supermarket shelf usually stocked with chicken is stripped bare as people panic buy food supplies in preparation for the arrival of Super Typhoon Mangkhut, in a supermarket in Hang Hau, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories, Hong Kong, China, Sep 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Pedestrians shelter from rain at Heng Fa Chuen housing estate in Hong Kong, China, Sep 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Strong winds and heavy rain were battering Hong Kong on Sunday as Typhoon Mangkhut skirted around 100 kilometers south of the city, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

The storm was causing major disruption to life in the city, with flights canceled and shops closed.