Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C), 16, and French students gather to call for urgent measures to combat climate change during a demonstration in Paris, France, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Hundreds of high school students rallied against climate change in the center of Paris Friday for the second week in a row, although this time protesters were joined by a young Swedish campaigner who has risen to world-renown for going on strike, from her studies, to confront the perceived ineptitude of world leaders in the face of global warming.

Greta Thunberg, 16, who grabbed headlines after her stirring and damning speech at the United Nations' COP24 climate summit in Poland last year, joined roughly 300 people, mainly teens, who gathered in central Paris.