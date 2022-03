Thousands of university students march in Santiago on 25 March 2022 to demand an increase in their monthly food stipend, which has remained unchanged for a decade. EFE/Alberto Valdes

At least one person was wounded Friday when a police officer opened fire during a protest by university students in the Chilean capital.

Videos circulating on social media showed a member of the Carabineros - Chile's militarized national police - discharge his weapon while surrounded by demonstrators in the center of Santiago.