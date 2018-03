People walk past a mural called 'Pulutan ng Dayuhan' (Food of Foreigners) that is being re-painted by members of a students' organization of artists at the College of Fine Arts at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Dozens of students on Friday put finishing touches to a mural, critical of the Philippine president, on the wall of an art college on the University of the Philippines campus in Quezon City, east of Manila.

It took the students five days to complete the mural called "Pulutan ng Dayuhan" (Food of Foreigners), and depicts President Rodrigo Duterte with two horns, offering the Philippines on a platter to the United States and China.