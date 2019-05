A youngster holds a sign that reads (C-R) 'If we keep saving in education we'll be rich in ingnorance' during a student protest against higher education budget cuts, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A youngster holds a sign that reads 'Education ends corruption' during a student protest against higher education budget cuts, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Students protest against higher education budget cuts made by the Government, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

A youngster holds a sign that reads 'How many ministers does a school cost?' during a student protest against higher education budget cuts, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda