President of the Episcopal Conference, Leopoldo Brenes, addresses the media during the National Talks in Managua, Nicaragua, 16 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Students shout 'They were students not criminals' during the start of the National Talks in Managua, Nicaragua, 16 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

A group of people protest in front of the Fatima Seminar where the National Talks started earlier today in Managua, Nicaragua, 16 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

A group of people protest with a banner that reads 'Nicaraguan by the grace of God' during protests against the government of Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua, 15 May 2018. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO BLANCO

A man holds a makeshift mortar during protests against the government of Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua, 15 May 2018. Thousands of Nicaraguans took to the streets of the capital to demand the resignation of President Daniel Ortega as new clashes between National Police and a group of demonstrators left one dead and more than 10 wounded in the north of the country on the same day. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A group of people protest in front of the Fatima Seminar where the National Talks started earlier today in Managua, Nicaragua, 16 May 2018. The talks seek to solve the socio-political crisis in the country with the participation of President Ortega, who was confronted by protesters. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Students from the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua (UNAN), the country's oldest university, on Wednesday rejected the national peace dialogue that kicked off on the same day to find solutions for the month-long crisis in the country.

Dozens of university students, hiding behind masks for their safety, stated that they "do not agree" with the national peace talks, adding they cannot resume their academic activities "because the national situation does not allow it".