View of a banner that reads 'Help us to continue' at the Livia Gouverneur student residence in Caracas, Venezuela, 21 July 2020. EPA-EFE/RAYNER PENA R

Students denounced the Venezuelan government Tuesday for ordering their eviction from a residence in Caracas so patients with asymptomatic COVID-19 can move in.

"We do not agree that we should be evicted just because they feel like it," university student Román Pérez, who has lived in the building for three years, told EFE. EFE-EPA