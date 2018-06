Students of the School of Fine Arts Rogelio Yrurtia demonstrate in front of green banners that symbolize the abortion rights movement in front of the educational center, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Hundreds of students occupied about 10 schools in Buenos Aires to call for the approval of a bill seeking to decriminalize abortion and for allowing minors to exercise their right to have an abortion without the consent of their parents.

"We want legal, safe and free abortion, where it's we who decide. Neither our parents nor anyone else would have the last word, just we ourselves," Juana Garay, one of the teenagers who took over the Colegio Nacional de Buenos Aires school told EFE.