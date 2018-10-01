Two Catalans hug each other in front of a wall covered with stickers reading 'Republic under construction' during a protest called by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Catalan illegal independence referendum held back Oct. 1, 2017. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Catalan pro-independence university and secondary students shout slogans asking for the validation of the 1-O referendum result' in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/TONI ALBIR

A student wearing the Spanish national flag (C-L) stands between Catalan pro-independence students during a student demonstration organized by the platform Universitats per la República in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

Catalan pro-independence students take part in a sit-in protest at the Gran Via in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia

A Catalan pro-independence activists holds a flare in front of banners asking for the release of the Catalan imprisoned politicians as he takes part in a protest called by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Catalan illegal independence referendum held back 01 October 2017, in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Oct. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Thousands of university students clad in pro-independence symbolism protested on the streets of Barcelona on Monday to mark the one year anniversary of a secessionist referendum in the prosperous Spanish region that was ruled illegal by Spain's judiciary.

The action by student groups in favor of Catalan independence from Spain coincided with similar demonstrations across Catalonia organized by the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR), a network of civic groups set up in a bid to uphold the legitimacy of the 2017 ballot and the creation of a Catalan Republic.